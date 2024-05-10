Katie Britt Introduces Bill To Create A National Registry Of Pregnant Women

Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) is back on the national scene with new legislation that would create a national registry of pregnant women.

Senate Republicans have called their bill the MOMS Act and Britt is as serial killer creepy as ever:

Today, Iâ€™m proud to introduce the More Opportunities for Moms to Succeed (MOMS) Act along with @SenMarcoRubio, @SenKevinCramer, and a group of @SenateGOP colleagues. You can learn more here: https://t.co/L1mZmoYoQ5 pic.twitter.com/kAmX2Up7Yr â€” Senator Katie Boyd Britt (@SenKatieBritt) May 9, 2024

What Stepford Katie doesn’t mention in the video above is what the legislation does:

Establish Pregnancy.gov â€“ a federal clearinghouse of resources available to expecting and postpartum moms, as well as those with young children. This clearinghouse would increase access to adoption agencies, pregnancy resource centers, and other relevant public and private resources available to pregnant women within their zip code and surrounding areas. As part of Pregnancy.gov, HHS would be required to include and maintain a national list of federal funding opportunities available to non-profit and healthcare entities for pregnancy support.

Improve access to pre- and post-natal resources. This legislation would establish a grant program for non-profit entities to support, encourage, and assist women in carrying their pregnancies to term; and to care for their babies after birth. It would also provide tools for pre-natal and post-natal telehealth appointments by instituting a grant program to purchase necessary medical equipment and technology in rural areas and other medically underserved areas.

Require states to apply child support obligations to the time period during pregnancy, if so requested by the mother.

According to Republicans, the government can’t have a national gun registry because that would lead to infringements potentially upon the Second Amendment. However, it is fine for Republicans to require HHS to keep a database and lists of pregnant women who might inquire about services.

The federal government knowing when a woman is pregnant is fine.

What would happen if Donald Trump were to be the next president, and there was a national registry of pregnant women? It would not be difficult to see the Trump administration turning those names over to states so that they could monitor pregnancies and prosecute any woman who had an abortion.

Republicans are trying to use the creepy smiling face of Katie Britt to gloss over their authoritarian rights-stealing agenda.

What used to be conservative limited government is increasingly becoming conservative Big Brother.

