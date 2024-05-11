Rudy Giuliani Loses His Last Remaining Source Of Income For Spreading Election Lies

Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was suspended and had his radio show in New York canceled after he spread lies about the 2020 election.

The New York Times reported Giuliani was canceled by the WABC’s billionaire Republican owner:

“We’re not going to talk about fallacies of the November 2020 election,” Mr. Catsimatidis said in a brief phone interview. “We warned him once. We warned him twice. And I get a text from him last night, and I get a text from him this morning that he refuses not to talk about it.”

“So,” Mr. Catsimatidis continued, “he left me no option. I suspended him.”

…

Mr. Giuliani’s removal from WABC, one of his only current sources of income, is almost certain to add to the mounting legal and financial woes that have engulfed him in the years since.

Let’s take a look at Rudy Giuliani’s life since he started working for Donald Trump. Giuliani has been criminally charged in multiple states. He can no longer practice law. The former New York mayor owes $148 million to two Georgia election workers for defaming them. Giuliani has no serious source of income and no mainstream media platform. Rudy Giuliani’s life has been ruined because he worked for Donald Trump and spread lies about the 2020 election.

As Donald Trump sits in a Manhattan courtroom, Rudy Giuliani’s life has fallen apart, and his decline was all by his own hand. Giuliani made the decision to be Trump’s coup point man, and he is getting everything that he deserves for trying to overthrow democracy.

