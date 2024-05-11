Broke Trump Is Willing To Sell The VP Slot To Nikki Haley

Trump is reportedly considering Nikki Haley as his running mate if she will pay tens of millions of dollars in his legal bills.

Axios reported:

The GOP rivals’ relationship remains chilly, but Trump could pick Haley if he were convinced she’d help him win the presidency, avoid a potential prison sentence and cover tens of millions in legal bills if he loses.

Â Republicans close to both campaigns believe it’s in Haley and Trump’s mutual interests to reconcile, despite their bitter fight in the GOP primary and their divergent views on some big issues.

Trump is scrambling to make up a fundraising disadvantage against President Biden and pay legal fees. Haley, meanwhile, has deep ties to donors who are wary of the former president.

This needs to be called what it is. Trump would sell the running mate slot on the ticket to Haley as long as she covered his legal bills and helped him avoid prison. The question is, what would Haley get out of such a deal?

If the ticket loses in November, former ambassador Haley would be blamed. Her political career and any future presidential campaigns would be destroyed, and she would be saddled with the liability known as Donald Trump.

The Trump campaign seems to be floating this story to try to get Haley and her supporters back into the fold, which is an admission that the ex-president is struggling to unite the Republican Party.

Trump has already offered to sell American energy policy to the oil companies for $1 billion. Apparently, he is so desperate for cash that he is willing to sell the vice president slot on the Republican ticket for help paying his legal bills. Running for president is his only source of income, and without a campaign or being in office, he won’t be able to afford his lawyers.

The situation within the Republican Party looks even worse than imagined, as everything appears to be for sale to cover Trump’s bills.

