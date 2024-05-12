Aerial Photo And Video Show The Real Size Of Trump New Jersey Rally Crowd

An aerial photo shows the size of the beach space where Trump held his rally and the size of the crowd before the ex-president spoke, and it wasn’t 80,000 people.

Here is the photo that according to a New York Post campaign reporter was taken about an hour before Trump spoke:

Aerial shot of Trumpâ€™s rally in Wildwood, NJ. Trump campaign says 80k in attendance, with Trump expected to take stage at 5:30-5:45.@nypost pic.twitter.com/XmmmFgqB4A â€” Diana Glebova (@DianaGlebova) May 11, 2024

According to the Post reporter, the photo was taken about an hour before Trump spoke.

Here is what we know after nearly a decade of Trump rallies. Many of Trump’s fans skip the speakers before Trump, so relying on photos taken before Trump speaks will often underestimate the crowd size. That being said, there is no way that 80,000-100,000 could fit in the space where the rally was held. It would be physically impossible unless people were laid down and stacked one on top of the other.

Here is a video of a pan of the crowd:

There is also video of people leaving the rally early:

Any estimate on the actual crowd size would be a guess. Local officials expected tens of thousands of people, and if all the people in the venue area are included, they may be able to fit 10,000 people in there, but a crowd of 80,000-100,000 would be physically impossible.

This is going to come as a surprise to no one, but Donald Trump and his supporters lied about the crowd size, as the evidence suggests that Trump is not a national juggernaut, but an oldies act performing the old hits on the beach to declining attendance.

