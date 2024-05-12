Biden Wishes Moms A Happy Mother’s Day As Trump Ignores The Holiday

President Joe Biden wished moms a happy Mother’s Day, while Trump posted rally pictures and quotes from Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Read About Ivanka Trump's Plotting To Return To The White House On THE DAILY

Â

President Biden posted on X, “My mother instilled in us the notion that there wasnâ€™t anything we couldnâ€™t do. I miss her every day, but especially on Motherâ€™s Day. To extraordinary mothers everywhere, I hope your day is filled with love and joy.”

That’s nice and very presidential.

Meanwhile, Trump took a break from pictures that deceptively exaggerated his New Jersey rally crowd size to post on Truth Social:

Sheriff Joe Arpaio: “I again repeat that Donald Trump is my one and only hero in my lifetime.”

Trump has, as of the time of this article’s publication, posted nothing about Mother’s Day. Women are the majority in the United States, and while not every woman is a mom, every person in the country has a mom.

This is where Trump consistently fails the most basic elements of politics. At every turn, Donald Trump does not show any ability to care about another human being, and that is not a quality that any American should want in a president.

Trump has already shown women what he thinks about them with the Access Hollywood tape, being held liable for rape, and on the policy front, stripping away reproductive freedom from a majority of the population.

A person who can’t care about others isn’t going to care about you if he returns to the White House.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA



If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.Â

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.