Lindsey Graham Has A Total Screaming Meltdown On Meet The Press

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) lost it and started yelling at Kristen Welker on Meet The Press when she pointed out that Biden is doing the same thing that Ronald Reagan did in limiting weapons transfers.

Transcript via Meet The Press:



KRISTEN WELKER:

Well, historians would say, “Why is it okay for Reagan to do it and not President Biden?” But let me ask you about â€“

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM:

Well, why’s it okay â€“

KRISTEN WELKER:

â€“ the big deal â€“

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM:

â€“ well, can I say this? Why is it okay for America to drop two nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki to end their existential threat war? Why was it okay for us to do that? I thought it was okay. To Israel, do whatever you have to do to survive as a Jewish state.

KRISTEN WELKER:

Senator, again, military officials say â€“

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM:

Whatever you â€“

KRISTEN WELKER:

â€“ the technology â€“

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM:

â€“ have to do â€“

KRISTEN WELKER:

â€“ has changed. But let me ask you about how all â€“

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM:

Yeah, these â€“

KRISTEN WELKER:

â€“ of this could impact â€“

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM:

â€“ military officials that you’re talking about â€“

KRISTEN WELKER:

Let me ask you something â€“

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM:

â€“ are full of crap.

Video of Graham:

Sen. Lindsey Graham loses his temper on #MTP starts screaming about Hiroshima, and then says, "These military officials that you're talking about are full of crap." *This outburst was caused by military officials who said Israel could do more to prevent civilian deaths.*

Kristen Welker asked a perfectly reasonable question. Why was it fine for Ronald Reagan to limit the types of weapons that will be shipped, but it is horrible when Joe Biden does it?

Sen. Graham didn’t want to answer the question, so he blew up.

The decision not provide offensive weapons to Israel is nothing like Hiroshima from a policy perspective. Lindsey Graham knows better, which what makes his hyperbolic comparison so outrageous. The Palestinians are the people who are suffering mass casualties, and the Palestinian people are not in the midst of a war with Israel.

What Lindsey Graham is for Biden to provide offensive weapons to Israel so that Netanyahu can kill more innocent people. Instead of trying to end the bloodshed, Graham wants to increase the killing.

Sen. Graham got outraged because his position didn’t match the historical precedent or the facts.