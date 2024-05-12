Trump’s Big New Jersey Rally Crowd Walked Out On Him

Trump is grossly exaggerating the size of the crowd at his New Jersey rally, but a bigger problem for Republicans is that much of the crowd walked out on the ex-president.

Read About Ivanka Trump's Plotting To Return To The White House On THE DAILY

Â

Zac Anderson of USA Today posted this video of what the scene looked like while Trump was still talking:

Trump is still speaking in Wildwood but much of the crowd has left. Itâ€™s cold and heâ€™s been speaking 90 minutes. This whole area was full of people when Trump started. pic.twitter.com/r75Gwhwhf1 — Zac Anderson (@zacjanderson) May 11, 2024

More evidence of the vanished crowd:

Trump is speaking again after bringing others on stage with him and the back section has largely emptied out. Itâ€™s gotten cold with the sun down and the beach breeze. pic.twitter.com/560NwK47cL — Aliya Schneider (@aliyareports) May 11, 2024

Video of the crowd leaving while Trump was still talking:

Trump is still speaking, but the crowd has been thinning. People have been walking out back to the boardwalk. pic.twitter.com/gPSvZeDFgW — Aliya Schneider (@aliyareports) May 11, 2024



Trump and his campaign held their rally next to a music festival, so it is debatable how much of the crowd was there for Trump versus people that were there on the beach and came over to check out what was going on and then walked out.

The beach rally was another Trump gimmick to project the illusion of popularity.

A bigger problem for Trump and his party is that the Trump oldies tour can’t hold an audience anymore. The days of tens of thousands of people being captivated by Trump and sticking around until the end of his hours long campaign speeches are long gone.

The Trump is almost in its tenth season in national politics and it has gotten stale, which is a bigger problem that either the ex-president or his party care to admit.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.Â

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.