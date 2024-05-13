Doctors, Nurses, And Healthcare Professionals Are Organizing For Joe Biden

The Biden campaign announced the launch of Health Care Providers For Biden-Harris. The healthcare providers will organize other healthcare professionals to inform voters about the stakes in the 2024 election.

The Biden campaign described what’s on the line in terms of healthcare in the 2024 election, “This November, healthcare is on the ballot. Donald Trump has vowed to “terminate” the Affordable Care Act, threaten to boot tens of millions of Americans off their health care plans and jeopardize over 100 million Americans with preexisting conditions like asthma and pregnancy. Over 2.8 million Arizonans, 4.3 million Georgians, 4.1 million Michiganders, 1.2 million Nevadans, 4.2 million North Carolinians, 5.2 million Pennsylvanians, and 2.4 million Wisconsinites with preexisting conditions could lose critical protections if the ACA is repealed. Trump has vowed to go further by also undoing the Inflation Reduction Act, which would increase health care costs for middle-class families and seniors and benefit Big Pharma.”

Dr. Tyra Bryant-Stephens told reporters what is on the line in 2024:

As someone who’s witnessed firsthand the destruction caused by Donald Trump’s healthcare agenda, I couldn’t sit on the sidelines in this election. And as a Black woman in America, the stakes are that much higher.

Black communities have the most to lose under a second Trump presidency. Trump hurt Black Americans every chance he got and some of his worst offenses were his attacks on our health care. Trump’s botched COVID-19 response disproportionately left Black people dead. He attacked Obamacare, which increased uninsured rates in Black communities. In fact, 300,000 Black Americans lost health insurance during the first two years of his presidency alone. As bad as Trump’s first term was, a second Trump presidency would be much worse.

After coming only one vote away from repealing the Affordable Care Act in his first term, Donald Trump is doubling down on his threats to our care and pledging to, in his own words, “terminate” the ACA if given the chance. If Trump “terminates” the ACA, the uninsured rate for Black Americans would spike, nearly doubling, and an estimated 3.1 million Black Americans would lose their health care.

Health insurance companies would be able to deny coverage to the patients I treat every day. Children in underserved, poorly-resourced communities who have asthma simply because of the environment they grow up in. Let’s be clear what this means: Trump is openly campaigning on a promise to gut healthcare coverage for Black Americans and increase their healthcare costs.

A vote for Donald Trump is a vote for ending the ACA. Trump wants to raise healthcare costs, throw millions of people off their insurance, and end the cuts to prescription drug prices. For almost ten years, Trump has been promising to unveil a better healthcare plan than Obamacare, but there is no plan.

Trump’s is to go back to the bad old days when Big Pharma and health insurance companies won while everyone else loses.

Since Obamacare has survived long enough to become popular, some people think that just like Roe was considered, it is a settled issue, but Trump and his party don’t see it as settled, which is why healthcare is on the ballot, and people need to vote accordingly.

