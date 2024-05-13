Michael Cohen Testifies That It Was Melania Trump’s Idea To Call Access Hollywood Tape Locker Room Talk

Michael Cohen testified at Trump’s criminal trial that it was the idea of Melania Trump to spin the Access Hollywood tape as locker room talk.

CNN’s Kaitlin Collins is the court room and posted:

"I immediately went to Mr. Trump’s office, knocked on the door. ‘Boss, I've got to speak to you.’ Cohen said he told Trump what he learned. “I told him that one of the things that we need to do is obviously take care of it. He said, 'Absolutely. Do it. Take care of it.’” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 13, 2024

Michael Cohen testifies that Donald Trump told him it was Melania’s idea to spin the Access Hollywood comments as “locker room talk.” (Not sure we’ve heard that before.) — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 13, 2024

Cohen’s testimony has so far lived up to expectations. Trump’s former lawyer, who went to jail for crimes associated with this case, has been waiting for years to face down his former boss in court and try to convince a jury to hold the ex-president accountable.

For those who think that Melania Trump is any different than her husband, Cohen’s testimony disproves that notion. Melania Trump has continued to stay married to man who bragged about sexually assaulting women on tape and was later find liable for a rape in civil court.

Given this context, it is no surprise that she came up with the talking point that bragging about sexual assault was locker room talk.

Melania Trump is the least popular first lady in history. In January 2021, she left the White House with more people disapproving of her (47%) than approving (42), and Cohen’s testimony showed exactly why.

