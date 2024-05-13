RFK Jr. Moves In On Trump’s Turf By Suing Facebook For Election Interference

RFK Jr. is suing Meta the parent company of Facebook for election interference because he claims Meta is censoring one of his videos.

Read About Ivanka Trump's Plotting To Return To The White House On THE DAILY

According to the Kennedy campaign:

Independent Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and American Values 2024 (AV24), a political action committee supporting Kennedy’s candidacy, today filed a First Amendment and election interference lawsuit against Meta after a biographical film, “Who Is Bobby Kennedy?”, was censored on Facebook and Instagram.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California against Meta, related entities, and Mark Zuckerberg.

The lawsuit alleges the defendants censored AV24’s 30-minute film, narrated by Woody Harrelson, about the life of RFK Jr., his environmental activism, and why he’s running for President.

After AV24 released the film on May 3, Meta users could not share or post it on Facebook or Instagram. When trying to post about the film, a variety of different and contradictory explanations were given to users and they were also warned and threatened with adverse consequences for posting about or sharing it.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages, and also an injunction barring Meta from continuing to interfere with the sharing and posting of “Who Is Bobby Kennedy?”

Suing entitles and claiming election interference is a very Donald Trump thing to do. Polls have consistently shown that Kennedy takes away more support from Trump than Biden. Kennedy has moved more to the right to the point where he is getting love from conservative media, and has drawn the attention of Trump who claimed that Kennedy’s anti-vaccine beliefs are fake.

Trump has never faced a general election challenge from the right during his political career. Kennedy is giving the right something that they have never had before. Those who aren’t hardcore MAGAs, but are too conservative to support President Biden have the option of voting for Kennedy.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA



If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.