Stephen Colbert Calls Out Trump’s Weird Hannibal Lecter Obsession

Stephen Colbert pointed out how Trump gets it totally wrong about Hannibal Lecter.

Read the biggest developments from Michael Cohen's testimony.

Â

Colbert played a clip of Trump saying, “Silence of the lamb. Has anyone ever seen it?”

Colbert said:

Oh, I love “Silence of the Lamb.” It’s one of my favorite movie, right up there with “Star War,” “Dance with Wolf,” and “Jaw.”Â

Colbert played Trump saying:

“Silence of the lambs”? The late, great Hannibal Lecter. He’s a wonderful man. He oftentimes would have a friend for dinner. But Hannibal Lecter, congratulations, the late, great Hannibal Lecter.

Colbert responded,Â “Late, great? In none of the stories does Hannibal Lecter die, and Sir Anthony Hopkins is very much still alive. Does Trump just think a character dies when he turns off the TV? “Well, another great episode of Wheel. Rest in peace. The late, great Pat Sajak. We’ll always remember how much you loved the alphabet. Congratulations. You are dead.”

Video:

Colbert is right. Trump has a weird obsession with the fictional Hannibal Lecter, and even worse, but typically, Trump gets everything about the character wrong. Trump seems to deeply identify with Lecter on some level, which is deeply troubling on its own.

With all of the issues happening in the country, Trump wasted his time inaccurately talking about a fictional movie character.

Trump is running to honor the memory of the late Hannibal Lecter, who was a fictional serial killer who wasn’t the hero and never died.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA



If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.Â

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.