Biden Proposes 2 Changes To Presidential Debates That Would Neuter Trump

Biden and Trump have agreed to two presidential debates, but the President has suggested two changes that would wipe out Trump’s chaos.

Read: Kristi Noem Is Banned From 20% of South Dakota .

In a letter the Biden campaign announced that they would not be participating in the Commission on Presidential Debates schedule, which is a move that had to happen, because Trump already refused to participate.

Read the letter:

Biden campaign: “The purpose of this letter is to provide notice that the President will not be participating in the Commission on Presidential Debates’ announced debates in 2024.” They float a different schedule: one debate in late June, one in September; VP debate in late July. pic.twitter.com/A6fIazJSjG — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 15, 2024

Biden and Trump have both agreed to a CNN debate on June 27 before either candidate is the official nominee.

Biden wants two presidential debates, one in June and one in September, but Trump wants a debate every single month, which makes no sense, because Trump is a terrible debater.

Here is the Trump letter laying out their proposed schedule:

MEMORANDUM: 2024 Presidential Debates—Let’s Do More pic.twitter.com/2NHs1b3OSo — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 15, 2024

Usually, candidates who are losing want more debates, so it is telling that Trump wants monthly debates.

What Changes Did Biden Propose To The Debates?

Biden proposed two changes to the debates that experts have championed for years. The first change is that there will be no studio audience. Television networks along with the Commission on Presidential Debates have turned the debates into low information made for television spectacles. Presidential debates increasingly have little information value and have become and empty primetime TV reality show. Getting rid of the audience and the surrounding nonsense will force the candidates to focus on the issues.

The second change that proposed is a big one. There would be strict cutting off of candidate microphones for going over the time limit or interrupting. Trump’s main debate strategy is to ramble past his time, yell, and interrupt, so enforcing strict rules would go a long way toward focusing voter attention on what is being said instead of performative theater.

How Did Biden And Trump React To The Debate Announcement?

Biden released a video announcing his acceptance of the debates:

Biden said, “Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020 since then he has shown up for a debate. Now, he is acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal. I’ve even do it twice. So let’s pick the dates, Donald. I hear you’re free on Wednesdays.”

Trump posted on Truth Social:

Crooked Joe Biden is the WORST debater I have ever faced – He can’t put two sentences together! Crooked is also the WORST President in the history of the United States, by far. It’s time for a debate so that he can explain to the American People his highly destructive Open Border Policy, new and ridiculous EV Mandates, the allowance of Crushing Inflation, High Taxes, and his really WEAK Foreign Policy, which is allowing the World to “Catch on Fire.” I am Ready and Willing to Debate Crooked Joe at the two proposed times in June and September. I would strongly recommend more than two debates and, for excitement purposes, a very large venue, although Biden is supposedly afraid of crowds – That’s only because he doesn’t get them. Just tell me when, I’ll be there. “Let’s get ready to Rumble!!!”

Trump later posted that he accepted the CNN debate, which CNN has officially announced as happening, and an ABC News debate in September, which is also likely to happen.

Impact Of Potential Debate Changes

One of the most significant changes in the new debate system is that the networks will make offers to hold debates that the candidates can accept or reject. The presidential cycle will be much more like how each party’s primary debates are determined.

If Biden gets the debate changes he wants, the debates will be more serious and substantive, helping to inform voters more than the previous presidential debates.

The Biden campaign has pointed out that with so many people voting early and by mail, it is important to finish the debates before people start casting their ballots.

I think the June debate is a stupid idea. Candidates should not debate each other before they have officially accepted their nominations. The debate is months before people vote and will most definitely be forgotten before ballots are cast.

There is no way that Biden will agree to monthly debates, but at least for now, there will be debates unless Donald Trump gets angry and decides not to show up.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA



If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.