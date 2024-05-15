Jake Tapper And Dana Bash To Moderate Biden/Trump Debate

CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will moderate the first 2024 Biden/Trump debate in June.

Dylan Byers of Puck posted, “SCOOP @PuckNews : CNN’s JAKE TAPPER and DANA BASH will moderate the first presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump on June 27.”

This is a good choice by the network. Both Tapper and Bash have proven themselves more than able to handle potential Trump chaos, and they won’t let either candidate or the situation get out of hand. Even though Republicans will claim otherwise, Tapper and Bash do plenty of interviews with Republicans and Democrats, and they handle them in an even-handed manner.

If Trump has a bad night, or Tapper and Bash enforce the debate rules, expect Republicans to accuse the moderators of bias. After Kaitlin Collins allowed Trump to run wild all over her doing a CNN town hall, the network made a wise move in not repeating a previous mistake.

CNN does have a roster of talented anchors, like Jim Acosta, who could also contribute to debate coverage.

From the perspective of both campaigns, it is clear why they accepted the invitation to debate on CNN. If Fox News is viewed as the right, and MSNBC is considered the left, CNN is the middle ground where Biden and Trump could meet.

Tapper and Bash are good choices to moderate, and their selection should give viewers hope that the night won’t be an insult to their intelligence and a waste of time.

