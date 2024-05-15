Trump Tries To Con Biden Into Debating Him On Fox News

Trump announced that he had accepted an invitation to debate President Biden on Fox News in October. It is highly doubtful that Biden will accept.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that I hereby accept debating Crooked Joe Biden on FoxNews. The date will be Wednesday, October 2nd. The Hosts will be Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. Thank you, DJT!

Of course, Trump would want to debate Biden on Fox News. Fox is Trump’s home turf, and the network would focus on Republican-leaning issues while allowing the ex-president to run wild. Fox News has never done a good job of keeping Trump under control or within the debate rules.

President Biden has not elevated Fox News with exclusive interviews or any of the other perks that the network got under Trump. The odds of Biden showing up to a Fox News debate are exactly zero.

Biden laid out his terms for the debate. Trump accepted them, and now the ex-president is starting to try to change the terms that have been agreed to. If Trump wants to debate somebody in October, I am sure that RFK Jr. is free and would be happy to come on Fox News and steal more of Trump’s voters.Â

Donald Trump is still acting like a candidate who is losing and afraid to debate.

