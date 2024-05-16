Trump Appears To Be Using Lauren Boebert To Violate Gag Order

Rep. Lauren Boebert showed up in court with Trump, and she is posting on line what appears to be instructions on violating the gag order.

Boebert posted:

They may have gagged President Trump.

They didnâ€™t gag me.

They didnâ€™t gag the rest of us.

Why is that fraud Michael Cohen allowed on TikTok with a shirt of Trump behind bars but Trump canâ€™t speak out?

Why is Merchanâ€™s daughter allowed to fundraise for every Democrat under the sun?

This is a pathetic political witch hunt!

I wonder if Iâ€™ll run into Judge Merchanâ€™s daughter here in court today. Sheâ€™s probably too busy being paid millions and millions of dollars by Democrat campaigns all across the country and wonâ€™t be able to make it. Sheâ€™s likely busy working for Shifty Schiff again todayâ€¦

Michael Cohen is a convicted liar yet heâ€™s supposed to be believed now? He sits on TikTok shilling merch of Trump in jail but weâ€™re supposed to take his word as credible?

Cohen paid Stormy Daniels off without Trumpâ€™s knowledge. Thatâ€™s from Cohenâ€™s own attorney. President Trump is being blamed for Cohenâ€™s deeds.

These are things that if Trump would have said them would have gotten him jailed. Matt Gaetz is also in court with Trump and Boebert this morning, so it appears that the ex-president has a strategy of using people like Boebert and Gaetz and mouthpieces to get around the gag order.

Trump can’t get more than his son Eric to show up in court for him, but he has got the likes of Gaetz and Boebert.

If Boebert is making an impression on the jury, it may not be a good one.

