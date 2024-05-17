Hakeem Jeffries Calls Justice Alito An Insurrectionist Sympathizer

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries called Supreme Court Justice Alito an insurrectionist sympathizer and called on Congress to impose an ethical code of conduct on the Supreme Court.

Read: Samuel Alito Is The Insurrectionist Threat To Democracy On The Supreme Court Samuel Alito Is The Insurrectionist Threat To Democracy On The Supreme Court

Leader Jeffries said in a statement, “Samuel Alito should apologize immediately for disrespecting the American flag and sympathizing with right-wing violent insurrectionists. He must recuse himself from cases involving the 2020 election and former President Donald Trump. Congress should immediately consider legislation to impose an ethical code of conduct on a runaway Supreme Court. The Constitution demands and the American people deserve more from a justice serving on the highest court in the land than baseless election denial.”

Leader Jeffries was correct on all points. Congress needs to act to control a rogue and corrupt Supreme Court, and just as troubling for the country is the fact that an unrepentant insurrectionist sympathizer sits on the bench.

Alito was the Justice who wrote the majority decision that gutted reproductive freedom rights, and now he is coming after American democracy.

Supreme Court reform has never seemed more urgent and vital.

The odds of the Republican-controlled House doing something about this crisis are zero, but once Democrats take back the House, fixing the broken and failing Supreme Court majority should be a priority.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA



If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.Â

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.