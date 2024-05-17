Trump Is Insanely Accepting VP Debate Invitations Without A Running Mate

Trump is running around accepting debate invitations including one to a Fox News VP debate, even though he does not have a running mate.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

On behalf of the future Vice President of the United States, who I have not yet chosen, we hereby accept the Fox Vice Presidential Debate, hopefully at Virginia State University, the first Historically Black College or University to host a Debate – Date to be determined. I urge Vice President Kamala Harris to agree to this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

It doesn’t matter what Trump’s running mate might want, because they don’t matter. If Trump didn’t have to pick someone. he wouldn’t. Trump would serve as his own VP. The message being sent is that Trump’s running mate won’t be a partner or a decisionmaker. Trump’s running mate will be a warm body who will do what they are told.

Trump’s running mate is expected to be just like Mike Pence, without that whole unwillingness to violate the Constitution and commit crimes that Pence had going on.

Vice President Kamala Harris has already agreed to participate in a debate on CBS on either July 23 or August 13.

The Biden campaign is not going to get suckered into more debate, no matter how many Trump agrees to.

Trump can’t get Biden to give him more debates, so now he is agreeing to debates for a running mate that he doesn’t even have yet.

