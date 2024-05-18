Rudy Giuliani Gets Served With Arizona Fake Elector Criminal Charges At His Birthday Party

Rudy Giuliani dared the state of Arizona to find him and serve him with fake elector criminal charges, so they did exactly that at his 80th birthday party.

Here is how it all unfolded:

Serial criminal Rudy Giuliani dared Arizona to serve him with the indictment he has avoided for weeks. So they did. https://t.co/ro1L7W3r5y — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) May 18, 2024

Photos of Rudy Giuliani at his birthday party in Florida tonight. I’m told guests had just finished singing “happy birthday” when agents served him paperwork on AZ fake elector charges. Trump strategists Roger Stone/Steve Bannon were also present. pic.twitter.com/u2YqdgoSU6 — Rachel Louise Just (@RLJnews) May 18, 2024

You might be thinking to yourself, who could possibly be that dumb or drunk as to dare a state attorney general to arrest them, and they post about and from their birthday party?

That person would be Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani had been dodging being served for weeks, so when he got cocky and dared Arizona to serve him, and even pretty much gave them his location, he made it easy.

Rudy Giuliani is already broke. He lost his final remaining stable source of income when he got fired from his radio show because he would not stop pushing election lies. Every time that it looks like Giuliani has hit rock bottom, he finds a new low.

All of Giuliani’s problems are self-inflicted and came from his decision to associate with and work for Donald Trump. If Giuliani never works for Trump and gets into the crime business, he probably doesn’t end up a broke and likely to be convicted felon.

Rudy Giuliani is a living example of how associating with Donald Trump ruins lives.

