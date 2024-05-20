Biden To Use Massive Fundraising Haul To Hammer Trump In Swing States

The Biden campaign announced that they raised another $51 million last month to their historic war chest to $192 million as they make a sizable investment in swing states.

Read: Samuel Alito Is The Insurrectionist Threat To Democracy On The Supreme Court Samuel Alito Is The Insurrectionist Threat To Democracy On The Supreme Court

The Biden campaign announced in a statement:



Today, Team Biden-Harris announced a $192 million war chest, the highest total of any Democratic candidate in history at this point in the cycle. Team Biden-Harris raised more than $51 million in April 2024, continuing to build on the steady and historic work of the Team Biden-Harris fundraising operation. Team Biden-Harrisâ€™ April haul and war chest continues to outpace any Democratic candidate in history at this point in the cycle.

While Team Trump has focused nearly entirely on courting billionaire donors maxing out early in the cycle instead of building a durable grassroots fundraising program, Team Biden-Harrisâ€™ April haul was driven in large part by continued strength and durability in our grassroots network. A majority of Aprilâ€™s raise came from grassroots donors, and one million more supporters were added to our email list in the month alone. This fundraising is powering a growing battleground state operation and a historic paid media campaign focused on the voters who will decide this election.

The Biden folks aren’t kidding when they talk about spending in awing states:



– More than 150 coordinated offices.

– Over 500 coordinated staff in battleground states and increased organizing presence in the

communities that will decide this election.

– $14 million ad campaign targeting voters across battleground states during the month of May,

including investments into African American and Hispanic media.

Keep in mind that while Biden is expanding his operation into swing states, Trump is laying off staff and closing campaign offices in swing states because much of his fundraising is going to pay lawyers and legal bills.

The polls may show that the presidential election is tied, but on the ground Biden is building a clear advantage in reaching and turning out voters.

History shows that close elections are won by organization on the ground. Biden is out fundraising and out out organizing Trump, and those results may show up when the ballots are counted on election day.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA



If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.Â

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.