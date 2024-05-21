Classified Documents Were Found In Trump’s Bedroom After Mar-a-Lago Search

Months after the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago, more classified documents were found in Donald Trump’s bedroom.

Politico reported:

Throughout the opinion, Howell — who was chief judge of the Washington, D.C. federal district court at the time — described with varying degrees of incredulity how four documents with classification markings could have been discovered in Trump’s private quarters months after prosecutors had subpoenaed them and the FBI conducted its own exhaustive search of the property.

“Notably, no excuse is provided as to how the former president could miss the classified-marked documents found in his own bedroom at Mar-a-Lago,” Howell, an Obama appointee, wrote.

In a footnote, Howell also noted that another Trump adviser connected to his Save America PAC had acknowledged scanning the contents of the box that contained the classified materials in 2021 and storing them on a personal laptop provided by the PAC.

Trump’s office provided the box that contained the four records to the FBI in January 2023, Howell noted.

Donald Trump likes to claim that the criminal cases against him are politically based, but if it wasn’t for Judge Aileen Cannon delaying the classified documents trial for political reasons, the ex-president might be on trial right now, or getting set to face trial for the theft of classified documents.

There is a pile of evidence against Trump in the Manhattan case, but there is a mountain of evidence against the defendant in the classified documents case.

The case that should really scare Trump and fuel his desperation to return to the White House is the classified documents case.

Why would an ex-president with no security clearance be hiding classified documents in his bedroom? The question of why Trump had the documents remains unknown, and may stay that way unless the Republican nominee loses in November.

