Republicans Attack Biden For Talking About His Veteran Dead Son On Memorial Day

Republicans attacked President Biden for mentioning his late son Beau on Memorial Day.

Video of Biden:

President Biden said in part, “Our losses are not the same: He didnâ€™t perish in the battlefield, he was a cancer victim from a consequence of being in the Army in Iraq for a year next to a burn pit. A major in the US Army National Guard living and working, like too many, besides that toxic burn pit. And as it is for so many of you, the pain of his loss is with me every day, as it is with you, still sharp, still clear. But so is the pride I feel at his service, as if I can still hear him saying, â€˜Itâ€™s my duty, Dad, itâ€™s my duty.â€™ Duty â€“ that was the code my son lived by, the creed all of you live by.”

Republicans proceeded to attack the President for talking about his deceased son who was a veteran:

Biden, at the Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, tells Gold Star families about his son's death from cancer pic.twitter.com/x1QsxMfV4W — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 27, 2024

Biden’s son was a veteran. There is a presumed link between cancer and burn pits. The first cancer on VA’s presumptive list is brain cancer, which was what killed Beau Biden.

Republicans are so full of misguided hate that they attacked the President Of The United States on Memorial Day for daring to publicly remember his own son who served. As the President said, Beau didn’t lose his life while serving, but in my view, that doesn’t not mean that we can’t pay tribute to and memorialize all of those who the nation lost that are no longer with us.

