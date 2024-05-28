Former Trump Lawyer Expects Ex-President To Be Found Guilty

Former Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb explained why he expects the jury in Manhattan to find Trump guilty potentially by Friday.

Read: Samuel Alito Is The Insurrectionist Threat To Democracy On The Supreme Court Samuel Alito Is The Insurrectionist Threat To Democracy On The Supreme Court

Cobb was quoted as saying:

Ex-Trump WH lawyer Ty Cobb predicts guilty verdict in NY trial. Adds “Trump remains the greatest threat to Democracy in our nation’s history” via @mchalfant16 pic.twitter.com/2T1dTn7P2J — Jesse Byrnes (@jessebyrnes) May 28, 2024

If the jury gets the case on Tuesday afternoon, given the number of charges and the three different tracks available to jurors, the verdict could take a little time. However, the paper trail and the physical evidence are so strong against Trump that, given, as Cobb pointed out, the jury instructions, a verdict of guilty seems to be the path that this case seems to be on.

Juries can go in all sorts of directions, and no one outside of the jurors themselves knows what they are thinking, but it doesn’t take much reading between the lines to understand that Trump and his supporters have been preparing his fans and trying to pre-spin a guilty verdict in the media for weeks.

It bears repeating again that anything can happen once a jury gets a case. History is full of high-profile trials involving rich and powerful people in which the jury returns an unexpected verdict. However, the general consensus among legal experts like Cobb is that they expect Trump to be convicted.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA



If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.