Robert De Niro Takes Down Trump Supporter Who Called 1/6 Police Traitors

Actor Robert De Niro took down a Trump supporter after he called 1/6 police officers Michael Fanone and Harry Dunn traitors.

Video of De Niro:

After the man can be heard calling the police officers traitors, De Niro said, They’re traitors? I don’t even know how to deal with you, my friend. They stood there. They didnâ€™t have to. They stood there and fought for us. They fought for you, buddy. Youâ€™re able to stand right here. They are the true heroes. Iâ€™m honored to be with these two heroes today.”

The real traitors are the Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol and tried to destroy democracy. The law enforcement officers who risked their lives and were injured as they were outnumbered and attacked by a mob that was incited by the former president are the real heroes of that day.

Michael Fanone, Harry Dunn, and so many others were outnumbered and they risked their bodies and their lives to protect democracy and our elected representatives.

The people who believe that those actions are treason are woefully misguided and flat-out wrong.

Robert De Niro defended those who defended our rights that day, and the Trump supporter who was brainwashed into thinking that he was calling out treason is an example of how Trump has mobilized the Republican Party into a threat to democracy.

