Robert De Niro Shows Up At The Courthouse And Destroys Trump

Robert De Niro showed up via the Biden campaign outside the courthouse to call Trump a money grubber, clown, and coward who, if he returns to the White House, won’t leave.

Robert DeNiro calls Trump a coward outside the courthouse, " You think Trump ever threw a punch himself? Or took one? This guy who ran and hid in the White House bunker when there were protesters outside? No way." pic.twitter.com/2InO1K1bRl — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) May 28, 2024

De Niro said in part:

We New Yorkers used to tolerate him when he was just another grubby real estate hustler masquerading as a big shot. A two bit playboy lying his way into the tabloids. Pretending to be a spokesman, a spokesperson for himself.

He was calling it, as himself, for himself. To fool the press into inflating his net worth.

A clown. But this city is pretty accommodating. We make room for clowns.

We have them all over the city. People who do crazy things in the street. We tolerate it. It’s part of the city. It’s part of the culture. But not a person like Trump who will eventually run the country. That does not work and we all know that. Anyway, we make room for clowns to each his own. But no one takes him or took him really seriously.

They take him seriously now, of course. But around the country, people who didn’t know him, as we did, started to support him. They bought into his bullsh*t.

…

And reminds us that he’ll use violence against anyone who stands in the way of his megalomania and greed.

But it’s a coward’s violence. You think Trump ever threw a punch himself? Or took one? This guy who ran and hid in the White House bunker when there were protesters outside? No way. He doesn’t get Blood on his hands. No, he doesn’t. He directs the mob to do his dirty work for him by making a suggestion, an inference.

And his gang grovels and follows his obvious order. It’s no surprise that the murder rate and other violent crimes peaked under Trump and are falling under Biden. And now he’s promising to use our own military to attack U. S. citizens. That’s the tyrant.

That’s the tyrant he’s telling us he’ll be. And believe me, he means it. When Trump ran in 2016, it was like a joke. This buffoon running for president. No, never could happen. We’d forgotten the lessons of history that showed us other clowns who weren’t taken seriously until they became vicious dictators.

With Trump, we have a second chance and no one is laughing now. This is the time to stop him by voting him out once and for all. We don’t want to wake up after the election saying. What again? My God, what the hell have we done? We can’t have that happen again. Yesterday was Memorial Day. It’s a good time to reflect on how Americans fought and died so that we may enjoy the freedoms guaranteed to us by a democratic government, a government that as president Lincoln said, of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from the earth.

Under Trump, this kind of government will perish from the earth. I don’t. No, no, wait. Maybe I do mean to scare you. If Trump returns to the White House, you can kiss these freedoms goodbye, that we all take for granted. And elections? Forget about it. That’s over. That’s done. If he gets in, I can tell you right now, he will never leave.

He will never leave. You know that. He will never leave.

The biggest of evidence that supports that idea that Trump would never leave if he gets back into office can be seen in the Republican Party. As soon as Republicans let him in 2016, Trump started trying to permanently install himself as the head of the party, and he didn’t stop until he took over the RNC and installed his daughter in law in a position of power.

Donald Trump now owns the Republican Party, and he is never leaving.

Republicans will never be able to wrestle control back from him or his family.

It is good to see the Biden campaign using the platform of Trump’s trial to warn the nation about the threat that the ex-president poses to democracy. It was even better to see 1/6 officers flanking DeNiro.

Democracy is on the ballot, and the Biden campaign is breaking out some big names to remind people what is at stake in 2024.