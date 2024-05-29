Justice Alito Refuses To Recuse Himself On 1/6 Cases

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has rejected a request from top Senate Democrats to recuse himself from upcoming cases related to the 1/6 attack.

Read: Samuel Alito Is The Insurrectionist Threat To Democracy On The Supreme Court Samuel Alito Is The Insurrectionist Threat To Democracy On The Supreme Court

Alito wrote in part to Sens. Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI):



My wife is fond of flying flags. I am not. My wife was solely responsible for having flagpoles put up at our residence and our vacation home and has flown a wide variety of flags over the years. In addition to the American flag, she has flown other patriotic flags (including a favorite flag thanking veterans), college flags, flags supporting sports teams, state and local flags, flags of nations from which the ancestors of family members came, flags of places we have visited, seasonal flags, and

religious flags.

1 was not familiar with the “Appeal to Heaven” flag when my wife flew it. She may have mentioned that it dates back to the American Revolution, and T assumed she was flying it to express a religious and patriotic message. I was not aware of any connection between this historic flag and the “Stop the Steal Movement,” and neither was my wife. She did not fly it to associate herself with that or any other group, and the use of an old historic flag by a new group does not necessarily drain

that flag of all other meanings.

As I said in reference to the other flag event, my wife is an independently ‘minded private citizen. She makes her own decisions, and I honor her right to do so. Our vacation home was purchased with money she inherited from her parents and is titled in her name. It is a place, away from Washington, where she should be able to relax.

A reasonable person who is not motivated by political or ideological \considerations or a desire to affect the outcome of Supreme Court cases would conclude that this event does not meet the applicable standard for recusal. I am therefore duty-bound to reject your recusal request.

Alito is still blaming his wife for everything while refusing to recuse himself from cases where he is clearly conflicted. The arrogance of Justice Alito’s letter is a textbook example of why Supreme Court reform is desperately needed.

No person in a position of power with a lifetime appointment should be making their own decisions on recusal.

The conservative Supreme Court majority is clearly corrupted, and since they believe themselves to be the law, the legislation branch will have to step in and regulate them.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA



If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.