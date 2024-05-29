Trump Sounds Like He Knows He’s Going To Be Convicted

Trump didn’t sound confident as he left the courtroom, but instead seemed to already be trying to spin a guilty verdict.

Trump said:

Listening to the charges from the judge who’s as, you know, very conflicted and corrupt because of the confliction, very, very corrupt. Mother Teresa could not beat these charges. These charges are rigged. The whole thing is rigged. The whole country is a mess between the borders and fake elections. And you have a trial like this where the judge is so conflicted, he can’t breathe. He’s got to do his job and start for me that I can tell you it’s a disgrace and I mean, that Mother Teresa could not beat those charges, but we’ll see, we’ll see how we do. It’s a very disgraceful situation. \

Every single legal scholar and expert said this is no case. It shouldn’t be brought and it certainly could have been brought seven years ago, not in the middle of a presidential election. It was all done by Joe Biden. This judge contributed to Joe Biden and far worse than that. But I’m not allowed to talk about it because I’m a gag order far worse than that by 1000 times worse than that. The worst I’ve ever heard. But I can’t talk about it. It’ll be talked about, but I’m not allowed to talk about it, but it’ll be talked about in the history books. What’s happening here is weaponization at a level that nobody seen before ever. And it should be allowed to happen. So I’ll stay around here. This is five weeks and five weeks of really essentially not campaigning.”

Video:

Trump sounds like he knows that he is going to be convicted, "Mother Teresa could not beat these charges. These charges are rigged. The whole thing is rigged." pic.twitter.com/jS7CWMrcqG — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 29, 2024

After nearly a decade of Trump being a part of American politics, it is easy to see where he was going with these remarks. When he knows he is in trouble or likely to lose, Trump launches into preemptive blaming and excuse making.

The points that Trump made in his remarks followed the same tone as after he lost the 2020 election. Everything is rigged. This isn’t fair. Someone cheated him.

Trump appears to know that he is going down, and he seems to be trying to minimize the fallout of potentially being convicted of a felony.

