Adam Schiff Just Completely Destroyed Trump

Rep. Adam Schiff said that Trump is now a sexual abuser, business fraudster, convicted felon who is totally unfit for office.

Schiff said in reaction to the guilty verdict against Trump:

Today was the day justice caught up with Donald Trump I do think with democracy as stressed as ours, we should take heart that you know, the system worked. The 12 ordinary Americans adjudicated the guilt or innocence of a former president of the United States. That is a remarkable thing. Something that is not possible in most countries around the world. And so I think it is a good day for the system of justice.

The other thing that leaps out at me is this was a victory for the justice system in New York. It was not a victory for the federal justice system. As you were pointing out earlier, Donald Trump was an unindicted co-conspirator number one in an indictment in the Southern District of New York based on largely these facts, the Justice Department said Michael Cohen needed to go to jail for his role in that. They did not charge Donald Trump in the case of the Justice Department did charge Donald Trump. In Florida, and Washington, D.C. The federal judges, particularly on the Supreme Court, but also in Florida, have knowingly gone along with Donald Trump’s efforts to deny justice by delaying it.

It was the justice system in New York that has held him accountable. And, you know, I think people in New York should take pride that their citizens were able to adjudicate the guilt or innocence of a former president of the United States. He is now in New York, been adjudicated of sexual abuser, he has been adjudicated a business fraudster. He is now a convicted felon. And someone with that kind of record is patently unfit for office.

Rep. Schiff was right. The federal justice system has dropped the ball, but the state of New York has held Trump accountable in multiple cases.

There is an assumption in the pundit class that voters already know everything about Trump, so nothing else that may come along will move voters, but when Adam Schiff put the whole picture together it reveals a situation that is darker and more serious than in 2016 and 2020. Trump is a rapist, a fraudster, and a convicted felon according to multiple courts.

These aren’t opinions. They are legal findings, and that message needs to be used by Democrats to remind voters of why Trump is unfit to return to the White House.

