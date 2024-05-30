After Thursday’s surprise late afternoon GUILTY on all counts verdict for ex-president and current front-runner for Republican presidential nominee Donald J. Trump, the Biden campaign warned that the threat Trump poses to our democracy has never been greater, and the ballot box is the only way to way to keep Trump out of the Oval Office.

“In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law,” Biden-Harris 2024 Communications Director Michael Tyler wrote in a statement sent to PoliticusUSA. “Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain. But today’s verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box. Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president.”

“The threat Trump poses to our democracy has never been greater. He is running an increasingly unhinged campaign of revenge and retribution, pledging to be a dictator ‘on day one’ and calling for our Constitution to be ‘terminated’ so he can regain and keep power. A second Trump term means chaos, ripping away Americans’ freedoms and fomenting political violence – and the American people will reject it this November.”

The Biden campaign is also fundraising off of the verdict of their likely opponent, as anyone with a pulse in politics would do if they were in their shoes, with President Biden asking, “You know that I hate to ask, but there couldn’t be a more important moment for you to make your first donation to keep this guy out of the White House once and for all.”

So is this just politics? Obviously not. Today, our country had its first ever conviction of a former president for a felony. This is historic. And of course, Trump is accused of much worse than the falsified business documents case, even though it was itself a form of an election rigging case.

Trump also faces a federal January 6th case related to his efforts to stay in power after he lost a free and fair election and the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump also faces an election fraud case in Georgia, where he is on tape trying to convince election officials to reverse his loss by ‘finding’ votes for him.

And Trump also faces a classified documents case in Florida relating to his keeping and even sharing of highly secret classified documents, in which his actions have potentially jeopardized the national security of the United States and our intelligence assets.

Donald Trump is innocent until proven guilty in the above three cases, but has been found guilty of all 34 felony counts in the Manhattan hush money case.

Given what is behind the charges in the cases Trump still faces, he is clearly not someone that a normal political party would even entertain supporting as a candidate for president. But we are way past those times.

This is the man President Joe Biden will have to fight off to keep out of the Oval Office. Biden-Harris will need voters to do their job to ensure that the White House is not turned into a den for a seeming career criminal and adjudicated rapist, just like the jurors in Manhattan faced down the challenges of doing their civic duty under mob-like threat from MAGA leader Donald J. Trump.