Trump with Tiny Hands Ready to Be Cuffed Will the the Cover of Next Week’s The New Yorker

Well, this isn’t going to go over well with the Trump crowd. The cover of next week’s The New Yorker will show an illustration of Donald J. Trump with tiny hands ready to be handcuffed, done by John Cuneo.

Read: Samuel Alito Is The Insurrectionist Threat To Democracy On The Supreme Court Samuel Alito Is The Insurrectionist Threat To Democracy On The Supreme Court

Next week’s cover of “The New Yorker” by John Cuneo. pic.twitter.com/yQgbibxF9a â€” Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) May 30, 2024

Even though the DOJ is also prosecuting the sitting President’s son, MAGA are already screaming and howling about this verdict being rigged, so you can bet that they will not be able to stomach even light mocking over the guilty verdict of their leader.

But from a political point of view, Donald Trump can’t win 2024 with just his MAGA base. And once the mocking hits a certain level of national acceptance, it tends to stick to a candidate, fair or not (and this is certainly fair). Polls have already shown that a guilty verdict could be costly to Trump.

Trump additionally faces three other trials, an election case in Georgia for trying to reverse his loss in that state by pressuring officials to find him votes, a federal January 6th case for his efforts to keep power after the 2020 election he lost and his incitement of a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, as well as a third case in Florida over his alleged theft and sharing of highly sensitive documents.

This cover will be one of many to come showing the former president and likely Republican nominee for president in handcuffs. The Republicans have chosen to stand by their felon, turning control of their party over to him and his family and pushing their candidates to support him. Trump felon is their brand now.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA



If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.Â

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.