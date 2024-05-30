Trump’s Mind Seems To Be Breaking As He Awaits Verdict

Trump is both filled with rage and appears to be breaking as he posts on social media while awaiting the verdict at his criminal trial.

Read: Samuel Alito Is The Insurrectionist Threat To Democracy On The Supreme Court Samuel Alito Is The Insurrectionist Threat To Democracy On The Supreme Court

Trump has been posting on Truth Social:

Very unfair that I am not being allowed to Campaign. Crooked Joe Biden Witch Hunt. Third World Country!!!

….

Does anybody ask why the Government, under Soros backed District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, failed to bring in a Long List of Witnesses that they so viciously threatened everybody with? Iâ€™m not allowed to say the names BECAUSE OF THE UNCONSTITUTIONAL GAG ORDER THAT I AM UNDER, but there are plenty. The prosecutors didnâ€™t use them because these people would have been very bad for the Governmentâ€™s Case! But remember, this is all under the auspices of the DOJ and White House, for the purpose of Election Interference – These are the Thugs and Monsters who are destroying our Country.

The first post is an example of Trump doing that thing he does when his brain is broken where he strings all of his buzzwords together in a thread of nonsense.

Donald Trump is only restricted from campaigning while the court is in session. There is nothing stopping the ex-president from hitting the road and interacting with voters after the court wraps up for the day. The only thing stopping Trump is that he is lazy and doesn’t want to campaign.

Trump has reportedly been watching TV while awaiting the jury’s verdict, which is the same thing that Trump did daily while he was supposed to be president, and he infamously watched TV instead of taking action while the Capitol was being attacked on 1/6.

Donald Trump is simmering, and if he is convicted, he will blow up, because it looks like his mind is already on overload.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA



If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.Â

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.