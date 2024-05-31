House Republican Calls For Red State DAs To Indict Biden

Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) reacted to Trump’s conviction by calling on red state district attorneys to indict President Joe Biden.

Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) posted:

Time for Red State AGs and DAs to get busy. — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) May 30, 2024

The problem that Republicans need a crime that President Biden committed in order to indict him. Let’s call this the James Comer dilemma. Rep. Comer has spent years trying to impeach Joe Biden without a crime or an impeachable offense. House Oversight Committee Chair Comer has gotten nowhere.

Republicans are so worried about how the Trump felony convictions are going to play with voters that they need to get Biden indicted to try to even the score.

The 2024 election playbook for Republicans is the same as it was in 2016. The GOP is trying to make Biden and Trump look equally bad. They want to frame this as a “lesser of two evils” election.

The issue is that Donald Trump is a convicted felon, and Joe Biden is not, and there is nothing that the GOP can do to erase this basic fact.

