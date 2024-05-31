Senate Republicans Throw A Tantrum After Trump Conviction

Eight Republican Senators, including J.D. Vance, Mike Lee, and Tommy Tuberville, vowed not to cooperate with Democrats on anything not related to national security or safety.

Here is the statement from the senators:

Strongly worded statements are not enough. Those who turned our judicial system into a political cudgel must be held accountable. We are no longer cooperating with any Democrat legislative priorities or nominations, and we invite all concerned Senators to join our stand. pic.twitter.com/H0CzIjXgwC â€” Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) May 31, 2024

The letter was also signed by MAGA senators Marsha Blackburn, Rick Scott, Marco Rubio, Roger Marshall, and Eric Schmitt.

None of the eight names on the letter were any sort of a surprise. Trump is not as popular with Republicans in the Senate as he is in the House, but he does have his fans in the upper chamber of Congress.

The letter is a political gesture that in practical terms doesn’t mean anything. The Republicans who signed the letter aren’t known for the bipartisanship and cooperation, and the document was a grandstanding political statement that reflected the tantrum within MAGA over Trump’s conviction.

The federal government had nothing to do with Trump’s conviction and prosecution by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.

Look for Republicans to gin up more of these empty tantrums and gestures because they are trying to appease and appeal to an audience of one newly convicted felon.

