This Is What Trump Really Looked Like At His Press Conference

Trump looked rough as a picture from Trump Tower captured what he really looked like during his post-conviction press conference.

This is a picture that was sent to Molly Jong Fast by someone she described as a friend who was at the event:

A friend sent me this from the presser. pic.twitter.com/CASpjZ1wxI â€” Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 31, 2024

The press conference itself was full of lies and delusions. Trump desperately was trying to hold court to counter spin his 34 felony convictions and make them go away in the minds of voters. Trump’s remarks were so incoherent that CNN pointed out as they broke away from their live coverage that the ex-president was ranting while not using a teleprompter and disjointed.

For those who claim that Donald Trump is doing fine and better than ever, take a look at the picture above. Donald Trump does not look good. The indictments, court cases, and now felony convictions have taken a heavy toll on him.

Trump only launched his presidential campaign when he did because he thought that it would protect him from being indicted and prosecuted. Trump is watching his fundraising pay for his legal bills. The ex-president has a tiny campaign operation, and quite frankly, he looks half dead.

The picture above is the real Donald Trump, and it is not a pretty sight.

