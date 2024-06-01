Jack Smith Makes New Motion To Gag Trump

Special Counsel Jack Smith has tried again to get Trump to stop endangering the lives of law enforcement officers.

Read: The Republican Presumptive Nominee for President is A Convicted Felon

The Special Counsel wrote in a new motion related to the classified documents case:

The Government moves to modify defendant Donald J. Trump’s conditions of release, to make clear that he may not make statements that pose a significant, imminent, and foreseeable danger to law enforcement agents participating in the investigation and prosecution of this case.

The Government’s request is necessary because of several intentionally false and inflammatory statements recently made by Trump that distort the circumstances under which the Federal Bureau of Investigation planned and executed the search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. Those statements create a grossly misleading impression about the intentions and conduct of federal law enforcement agents—falsely suggesting that they were complicit in a plot to assassinate him—and expose those agents, some of whom will be witnesses at trial, to the risk of threats, violence, and harassment.

The Court has an “independent obligation to protect the integrity of this judicial proceeding,”

…

A condition of release that prohibits the defendant from making statements posing a significant, imminent, and foreseeable danger to law enforcement agents participating in the investigation and prosecution of this case is warranted and necessary here. Such a prohibition will also minimize further prejudice caused by the defendant directing false and inflammatory messages regarding the facts of this case to potential jurors who may be summoned by the Court for jury service in this matter.

Prosecutors argued that without medication of Trump’s conditions of release, the ex-president could not tamper with witnesses and juries. Judge Aileen Cannon rejected Smith’s first attempt at a gag order, so the Special Counsel is trying again.

It seems like Cannon’s constant protection of Trump from the bench will be appealed at some point. Special Counsel Smith appears to be attempting all reasonable remedies to protect witnesses and jurors.

If Trump’s speech isn’t limited, we all know what he is going to do. Trump has been relentless in his efforts to tamper with his cases.

Judge Aileen Cannon is letting him get away with it, but Jack Smith isn’t stopping his efforts to protect witnesses, jurors, and law enforcement members.

