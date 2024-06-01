Scotland Urged To Open Criminal Investigation Into Donald Trump

Authorities in Scotland are being urged to open a criminal investigation into Donald Trump for his properties in Scotland.

The Scotsman reported:



Scotland’s most senior law officer has been urged to heed long-standing calls to investigate the source of the funds underpinning Donald Trumpâ€™s purchase of his flagship international resort after he became the first former US president to be convicted of a criminal offence.

Avaaz, the global activism organisation that led an unsuccessful petition at the Court of Session for a judicial review to force an Unexplained Wealth Order (UWO) against Trump in 2021, said the guilty verdicts further vindicated of its position. The body said it was unclear what more evidence was required by Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC.

In March of this year, it was confirmed by people who worked on Trump’s Scotland project that the ex-president defrauded Scotland by promising a billion of dollars in investment in exchange for environment regulation easements and other incentives, and then he delivered nothing.

People in Scotland have long wondered where Trump got the money for his Scottish purchases and whetherÂ he laundered money.

After the Manhattan jury convicted Trump, questions about his activities in Scotland have returned. New York is a good example of how difficult Trump can be to investigate and the rewards for the public that come from persistence in pursuit of a man who appears to be one of the world’s great fraudsters and a former president of the United States.

