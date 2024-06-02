Hakeem Jeffries Exposes GOP With Perfect Answer On Voting To Certify The Election

Meet The Press asked Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) if he would vote to certify the election results, and his answer spoke volumes about GOP election denialism.

Video of Jeffries:

Leader Hakeem Jeffries gave the perfect answer when asked by #MTP if he would vote to certify the election results, “Certainly. That has always been the case because in America, the peaceful transfer of power is sacrosanct.” pic.twitter.com/aAb7y5z6la â€” Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 2, 2024

Jeffries said when Peter Alexander asked if he would vote to certify the 2024 election results, “Certainly,

that has always been uh the case because in America, the peaceful transfer of power is sacrosanct. That’s one of the reasons why many Americans, Democrats, independents, and traditional Republicans have been troubled by the election denialism or the denial that we’ve seen coming from the other side of the aisle. I’m hopeful that this will be a campaign focused on the issues, and Democrats are gonna continue to articulate our vision for solving problems for hard-working American taxpayers to create a bright future for everyone.”

The entire exchange on Meet The Press lasted for 47 seconds.

Jeffries revealed that questions about certifying the election are not difficult for people who support democracy.

Republicans struggle to answer when asked if they will vote to certify the election because they don’t want to admit that they are not supporting democracy. Whether or not members of Congress will vote to certify a presidential election should not be a question. The founders never intended for democracy to be debatable, but Republicans are choosing to hold a debate on whether the United States remains a democracy, and that is why their refusal to answer whether they vote to certify the election is an attack on democracy.

