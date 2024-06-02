James Comey Says Locking Up Trump Is Doable

Former FBI Director James Comey explained how easily doable it would be to lock up Donald Trump if he were sentenced to jail time.

Video of Comey:

James Comey says that it is doable to put Trump in jail. They would put him in a double wide out near the fence, out in the grass, and he would eat there and shower there and exercise there and be away from the general population. It is obviously doable.” pic.twitter.com/0D0JMgdIsf â€” Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 2, 2024

Comey replied when Jen Psaki asked him on MSNBC if Trump could be jailed, “They would just put him in a double wide somewhere out near the fence, on the grass, and he would eat there. He’d shower there; he’d exercise there. He’d be away from the general population, but it’s obviously doable.”

I don’t expect Donald Trump to see a moment of jail time. He could be incarcerated through house arrest/home confinement. Trump seems to be worried about the idea that he could be sentenced to house arrest, as he claimed that such a sentence could be a “breaking point” for the American people.Â

Non-ex-presidents get jail time for being convicted of 34 felonies, so a little bit of house arrest or his own private double-wide is a pretty light sentence.

Given the appeals process and delays, it could take years for Trump to start serving any time. The more immediate problem for Donald Trump is that he is going to be wearing the label of convicted felon all through the 2024 general election campaign.

