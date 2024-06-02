Trump Threatens America If He’s Sentenced To House Arrest

Trump claimed in an interview on Fox that locking him up, even with house arrest, would be a breaking point for the American people.

Read: The Republican Presumptive Nominee for President is A Convicted Felon

Trump said on Fox and Friends Weekend when asked about being sentenced to house arrest, “So, that could happen. I don’t know that the public would stand it, you know, I’m not sure the public would stand for it. I think it would be tough for the public to take. You know, at a certain point, there’s a breaking point.”

Video:

Convicted felon Trump suggests there will be violence if he is put under house arrest: “I don’t know that the public would stand it… At a certain point there’s a breaking point” pic.twitter.com/9PDKpDYAeM — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 2, 2024

As usual with Donald Trump, he doesn’t say directly that there will be violence, but he has been trying to get his supporters invested in his legal woes since his first indictment and has had zero success. The American judicial system is not going to be intimidated and deterred by Trump’s threats.

Trump’s comments were part of his usual playbook. Trump has been convicted. The ex-president has lost, and now he is trying to use what power he has to evade accountability and consequences for his actions. Since the 1/6 attack on the Capitol, the vast majority of Trump’s supporters have been reluctant to potentially get into trouble for him.

If Trump is waiting for a mob to show up to support him, he could be waiting for a very long time.

