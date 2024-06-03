Biden Busts House Republicans For Violating Agreement By Trying To Defund The Police

In a Statement of Administration Policy, the Biden administration called out House Republicans for violating their spending agreement and trying to cut funding for law enforcement.

Read: The Republican Presumptive Nominee for President is A Convicted Felon

Biden Threatens Veto

The administration wrote:

The Administration strongly opposes House passage of H.R. 8580, making appropriations for military construction, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and related agencies for the fiscal year (FY) ending September 30, 2025 and for other purposes.

Earlier this year, the Administration and members of both parties in the Congress came together to pass bipartisan appropriations bills to fund programs that keep Americans safe and healthy, invest in education and affordable housing, and build on the economic progress of the past three and a half years. These appropriations bills are consistent with the agreement the President and House Republican leadership reached last year to avoid a first-ever default and protect the Presidentâ€™s investment agenda and critical programs from deep cuts, using necessary adjustments to statutory caps.

Rather than respecting their agreement and taking the opportunity to engage in a productive, bipartisan appropriations process to build on last yearâ€™s bills, House Republicans are again wasting time with partisan bills that would result in deep cuts to law enforcement, education, housing, health care, consumer safety, energy programs that lower utility bills and combat climate change, and essential nutrition services.

Similar to last year, H.R. 8580 includes numerous, partisan policy provisions with devastating consequences including harming access to reproductive healthcare, threatening the health and safety of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI+) Americans, endangering marriage equality, hindering critical climate change initiatives, and preventing the Administration from promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The Administration stands ready to engage with both chambers of the Congress in a bipartisan appropriations process to enact responsible appropriations bills that fully fund Federal agencies in a timely manner.

If the President were presented with H.R. 8580, he would veto it.

House Republicans agreed to a spending plan to avoid a default, but since the plan enraged the far right of his conference, Speaker Johnson has been trying to appease them by passing funding bills that are in violation of the agreement.

Donald Trump got convicted, and the same Republicans who claim to love law enforcement are trying to defund the police and cut care for veterans.

The real party of law and order is Biden and the Democrats.

