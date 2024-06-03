Jamie Raskin Calls Out Republicans For Worshiping Convicted Felons

During the House Republican hearing with Dr. Fauci on the COVID-19 pandemic, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) called out House Republicans for loving and worshiping convicted felons.

Raskin said to Fauci, “Dr. Fauci I want to join my colleague from Florida and apologizing to you that some of our colleagues, the United States House of Representatives, seem to want to drag your name through the mud they’re treating you, Dr. Fauci, like a convicted felon actually, you probably wish they were treating you like a convicted felon. They treat convicted felons with love and admiration some of them blindly worship convicted felons. Is there anything else you would like to say to the American people about your service to America during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic?”

Given the way that Republicans have acted since Donald Trump was convicted of 34 felonies, Rep. Raskin is correct. Republicans have fallen into line behind Trump and attacked the judicial system. There have been no calls for Trump to step aside and allow someone else who is not a convicted felon to be the party’s presidential candidate.

Republicans are treating Dr. Fauci, who guided the nation through a deadly pandemic, like a villain, while treating the convicted felon who didn’t listen to Fauci and got Americans killed, like a hero.

Raskin’s comments highlight the broken moral compass of the Republican Party.

