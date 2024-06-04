Stephen Colbert Audience Chants Lock Him Up In Response To Trump Conviction

Stephen Colbert asked his audience for their thoughts on Trump going to jail, and the crowd chanted lock him up.

Read: The Republican Presumptive Nominee for President is A Convicted Felon

Video:

Colbert played a clip of Trump saying, “‘I’m okay with it. I don’t know that the public would stand it, you know. I’m not sure the public would stand for it. I think it would be tough for the public to take.”

The Late Show host responded, “Oh, it would be tough for “the public.” Actually,Â I happen to haveÂ a large number of the publicÂ here.Â Hey, public, what do you allÂ think of Trump going to jail?”

Audience, “Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up!”

Colbert said, ” Ladies and gentlemen, there you have it I didn’t say “Lock him up.” The people said, “Lock him up.”

It is baffling that Trump continues to believe that he has all this massive public support when reality suggests otherwise. Trump could not get his fans to show up at his trial. Trump keeps promising a massive public uprising of support and it never develops.

At some point, even Trump has to realize that he isn’t as popular as he thinks he is.