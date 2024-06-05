James Comer And Jim Jordan Humiliate Themselves With Criminal Referral Of Hunter And James Biden To DOJ

Reps. James Comer and Jim Jordan embarrassingly have made criminal referrals of Hunter and James Biden to the DOJ for false testimony.

Read: The Republican Presumptive Nominee for President is A Convicted Felon

Comer and Jordan wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland in part:

Hunter Biden and James Biden made materially false statements to the Oversight Committee and the Judiciary Committee, as demonstrated by the evidence presented in the attached referral. The nature of these false statements is not lost on the Committees: every instance implicates Joe Bidenâ€™s knowledge of and role in his familyâ€™s influence peddling.

Hunter Biden denying his affiliation with the Rosemont Seneca Bohai Bank Account obfuscates the account to which foreign individuals who met with Joe Biden transmitted funds. Similarly, Hunter Biden creating from whole cloth a fiction in which he transmitted a threat to the wrong individual appears to be an attempt to hide the fact that invoking Joe Biden succeeded in coercing his Chinese partners to send him money. It also calls into doubt Hunter Bidenâ€™s other testimony about that event, such as his contention that his father was not, in fact, sitting next to him when he transmitted the message.

James Bidenâ€™s denial that Joe Bidenâ€™s meeting with James Biden, Hunter Biden, and Hunter Bidenâ€™s business associate for a Chinese transaction, Tony Bobulinski, took placeâ€”despite evidence being placed in front of him and being given multiple opportunities to amend his responseâ€”appears to be a clumsy attempt to protect Joe Biden from the reality that Joe Biden has indeed met with his familyâ€™s business associates. Hunter Biden and James Biden provided false testimony to the Oversight Committee and the Judiciary Committee, in what appears to be a conscious, calculated effort to insulate Joe Biden from the duly authorized impeachment inquiry. The Committees recommend that both Hunter Biden and James Biden be charged under 18 U.S.C. Â§ 1001 (false statements), and, additionally, that Hunter Biden be charged under 18 U.S.C. Â§ 1621 (perjury). The Department of Justice should consider Hunter Bidenâ€™s prior alleged criminal activity when evaluating whether to charge him for the false statements described in the attached. 14

Because Hunter Biden was federally indicted in two different jurisdictions at the time of his Congressional deposition, he was also subject to two federal court orders stating that he could not commit any crimes while on federal supervised release.

Comer and Jordan’s evidence is the testimony of Trump campaign asset Tony BobulinskiÂ

Bobuliniski also admitted in his testimony that he had no evidence that Joe Biden did anything wrong.

Comer and Jordan have made a criminal referral without any credible evidence to support their conclusions. It is not a coincidence that these criminal referrals were made after Donald Trump was convicted of 34 felonies. The referrals are political hackery at its worst.

Attorney General Garland is likely to toss these referrals in the trash and do nothing with them because they are a sad abuse of power and a partisan attempt to distract from the fact that the Republican nominee for president is a convicted felon.

