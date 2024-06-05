Mike Johnson Names Coup Conspirator Scott Perry And Ronny Jackson To House Intel Committee

Speaker Mike Johnson has named Trump’s former doctor Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), and the member of congress most associated with Trump’s attempted coup, Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) to the House Intelligence Committee.

Read: The Republican Presumptive Nominee for President is A Convicted Felon

Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News posted, “@SpeakerJohnson has named Reps. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) and Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) to the House Intelligence Committee. The Intel Committee oversees the entire intelligence community and gets some of the most sensitive intelligence about the U.S. and its allies.”

Rep. Jackson is Trump former White House doctor and has been pushing false information and conspiracy theories about Democrats for years. Jackson was the White House doctor for part of the time when a DOD report found that ex-president Trump was basically running a pill mill out of the White House.

Rep. Scott Perry is deeply connected wit Trump’s 2020 coup attempt. Rep. Perry tried to get Jeffrey Clark appointed acting Attorney General, so that the DOJ could be used to overturn the election results. There is evidence directly linking Rep. Perry to the attempt to overturn the 2020 election results, and his appointment to the Intelligence Committee during a presidential election year with Trump as the presumptive Republican nominee is deeply disturbing development.

A more important question involved why Speaker Johnson is adding these two Trump allies to the Intelligence Committee now?

Speaker Johnson is preparing a legislative push to defund Special Counsel Jack Smith, but the additions of Jackson and Perry should set off alarm bells for those who are looking for the next potential areas of Republican attack against democracy and the 2024 election.