Trump Could Be Charged With Gun Crimes After Felony Conviction

Trump is expected to have his gun license revoked and could be violating gun laws by being a convicted felon who still has a gun in Florida.

Read: The Republican Presumptive Nominee for President is A Convicted Felon

CNN reported:

The New York City Police Department is preparing to revoke former President Donald Trump’s license to carry a gun, a senior police official told CNN.

…

Two of the three pistols he was licensed to carry were turned over to the NYPD on March 31, 2023, and a third gun listed on Trump’s license “was lawfully moved to Florida,” the person added.

After Trump was convicted of 34 felonies on May 30, 2024, he could be in violation of multiple state and federal laws if he still possesses that third gun in Florida. CNN has reached out to representatives of Trump to determine whether he still has a gun in Florida.

If Trump still has a gun in Florida, he will be violating a whole lot of gun laws including federal gun laws, which is what Hunter Biden is currently on trial for in Delaware.

Trump is not going to be allowed to have a gun because he is a convicted felon. The fact that Donald Trump, who appears to be an unstable human being, has guns is a chilling fact all on its own.

Given Trump’s well (classified) documented history of not turning things over when the government asks for them, no one will be surprised if it turns out that he is violating federal gun laws by still keeping a gun in his possession after being convicted of 34 felonies.

