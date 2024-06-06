Trump Loses It Over Steve Bannon Being Ordered To Report To Prison

Trump lost it and demanded that the 1/6 Committee be indicted after Steve Bannon was ordered to report to prison.

The ex-president posted on Truth Social:

It is a Total and Complete American Tragedy that the Crooked Joe Biden Department of Injustice is so desperate to jail Steve Bannon, and every other Republican, for that matter, for not SUBMITTING to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, made up of all Democrats, and two CRAZED FORMER REPUBLICAN LUNATICS, Cryin’ Adam Kinzinger, and Liz “Out of Her Mind” Cheney.

It has been irrefutably proven that it was the Unselects who committed actual crimes when they deleted and destroyed all material evidence, in a pathetic attempt to protect Crazy Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats from the TRUTH — THAT I DID ABSOLUTELY NOTHING WRONG. The unAmerican Weaponization of our Law Enforcement has reached levels of Illegality never thought possible before. INDICT THE UNSELECT J6 COMMITTEE FOR ILLEGALLY DELETING AND DESTROYING ALL OF THEIR “FINDINGS!” MAGA2024

The claim that the 1/6 Committee destroyed evidence has been debunked many times over. Most recently the vice chair of the committee, former Rep. Liz Cheney, debunked Trump’s claims of sabotage.

What is really happening here is that Donald Trump is getting a look at his own possible future and it scares him. In a little more than a month, Judge Merchan could order him to jail or home confinement. It was less than 24 hours ago that Sean Hannity tried to get Trump to say that he would not seek retribution against his political enemies, so the ex-president responded by calling for the 1/6 Committee to be indicted.