Biden Uses Trump Own Attacks On Vets Against Him In Devastating New Video

While President Biden is overseas marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day, his presidential campaign is shredding Donald Trump.

Here is Biden’s new video highlighting what Trump thinks of vets and the fallen:

The video featured the following quotes from Trump:

“Why should I go to [Aisne-Marne American] cemetery? It’s filled with losers.”

— Donald J. Trump

“He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured.”

— Donald J. Trump on Senator John McCain

“I don’t get it. What was in it for them?”

— Donald J. Trump to the father of a fallen soldier

“Suckers.”

— Donald J. Trump on fallen marines

“He knew what he signed up for…”

— Donald J. Trump to the widow of a fallen soldier

“We’re not going to support that loser’s funeral.”

— Donald J. Trump on Senator John McCain

“That guy is smart. Why did he join the military?”

— Donald J. Trump

“It doesn’t look good for me.”

— Donald J. Trump on standing near wounded soldiers

“He handed me his Purple Heart.”

— Donald J. Trump

“I always wanted to get the Purple Heart. This was much easier.”

— Donald J. Trump

President Biden supports the troops and honors the fallen. Donald Trump has no respect for them or their sacrifice,

Trump also tried to steal congressionally appropriated funds from the troops and their families as part of an effort to pay for his border wall.

Trump has never shown an understanding or an inkling of curiosity about the troops and their sacrifices. The convicted felon in chief is unfit to be Commander in Chief.