RNC Brings In Top Stop The Steal Guy To Write GOP Platform

Trump’s party brought in a top Stop The Steal pusher to write the GOP platform, as they are laying the groundwork for overturning the 2024 election results.

NBC News reported on Ed Martin who is one of the people the RNC hired to help write the Republican Party platform:

Ed Martin, a former chair of the Missouri Republican Party, was a major proponent of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss. He gave a speech to Trump supporters in Washington on the eve of the Capitol attack, calling on “die-hard true Americans” to work until their “last breath” to “stop the steal,” according to video posted on social media.

On the morning of Jan. 6, Martin attended Trump’s speech near the White House before joining the crowd in marching to the Capitol and posting about it on social media. Capitol video surveillance footage published by House Republicans shows him arriving on the grounds at around 2:20 p.m. By that time, Trump’s backers had already broken through police lines and stormed the building itself in an attempt to block Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s victory.

The RNC has hired someone who helped to cite the insurrection to write the party’s platform. This is the platform that Republican candidates will be supposedly running on in the general election. The platform will lay out the party’s values and vision for the future.

By hiring a Stop The Steal insurrectionist, Trump and his family are demonstrating that they don’t care about the campaign before the election. Their real campaign will start after election day as they will attempt to seize power by arguing that the election was stolen.

Trump seems to be counting on a close election outcome that he can use to attempt to seize power after he loses. The hiring of a top Stop The Steal person is a tell that Trump intends for the election not to end after the votes are counted.