Jamie Raskin’s Description Of Republicans Defending Trump Is Devastating

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) offered a devastating description of Republicans who are roaming the country defending convicted felon Trump.

Read: The Republican Presumptive Nominee for President is A Convicted Felon

Video:

Jamie Raskin, “They are running around the country trying to excuse a fraudster and convicted felon that was just found guilty by a jury of 12 peers in the trial of having paid $130,000 in hush money to his mistress and then cooking the books to engage in more financial fraud.” pic.twitter.com/VpEUm6Qecy â€” Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 8, 2024

Raskin said when asked by MSNBC’s Katie Phang how Democrats can prevent hearings like how Dr. Fauci was treated by House Republicans this week:

The Party of Democracy and the Party of Freedom and the Party of Truth has just got to be tough. And I think Dr. Fauci modeled that toughness this week when you know, and he’s not a partisan actor, but he’s just a scientist and he just said that this is nonsense and this is preposterous. I mean, I had, you know, Republican colleagues and there are right wing commentators who are out there saying that Dr. Fauci created the COVID-19 virus in order to make money off of it. And they were charging him with profiting somehow off of COVID-19 and he refuted that definitively and shut them down.

But like I told Dr. Fauci at the hearing, they were treating him like a convicted felon. And then I had to correct myself. I said no, actually, they treat convicted felons much better than they treat doctors who have devoted their entire lives to saving people’s lives. And, you know, if you look at Dr. Fauci’s record, not just on COVID-19 but HIV AIDS, the Zika virus, a whole bunch of other diseases. He has saved hundreds of thousands of lives through his work as a doctor, a scientist and a medical leader.

And yet all they could do was beat him up. And then meantime, they’re running around the country trying to excuse an adjudicated sexual assailant and adjudicated fraudster and a convicted felon who was found guilty by a jury of 12 peers chosen by both sides in the trial of having paid $130,000 in hush money to his porn star mistress and then cooking the books to engage in more financial fraud. And that’s the person who is defining their party.

Rep. Raskin nailed the big problem. The problem is more than Trump running around with efforts to destroy democracy front and center. The issue is bigger than Trump taking over the Republican Party. The real problem is that Trump is defining the Republican Party.

Donald Trump is establishing what the Republican Party stands for and believes in. Donald Trump isn’t just the face of the Republican Party. The ex-president is rewriting its ideology to fit his personal needs.

The conclusion that can drawn from Raskin’s devastating description is that for as long as the Republican Party remains defined by Trump, they will continue to lose elections.

