Biden Campaign Isn’t Letting Voters Forget That Trump Is A Convicted Felon Rapist

The Biden campaign is reminding voters at every opportunity that Trump is a convicted felon and a rapist.

Read: The Republican Presumptive Nominee for President is A Convicted Felon

For example, Biden-Harris campaign co-chair Mitch Landrieu said while speaking about Trump and democracy on MSNBC’s Inside with Jen Psaki:

Here’s the big idea. America is the greatest country that ever was and it’s the greatest country because we built on the greatest idea that we all come to the table of democracy as equals. And we have to defend democracy against autocracy. We never used to have a conflict between the Republican and the Democratic parties about that idea. But for some insane reason, the Republican Party now has as its head a guy that wants to turn that idea on its head, he became an isolationist to get rid of NATO. NATO is a thing that has preserved the peace over time. And it is, in fact, true, based on Donald Trump’s actions in the last couple of years, that democracy is at risk abroad and at home. And you’ve seen it time and time and time again. So this election is a real decision between autocracy and democracy.

And notwithstanding the fact that Donald Trump is now a convicted criminal. Now somebody who is declared to be a sexual abuser and quote unquote a rapist by a court. Now somebody who’s considered to be a bank fraud and have judgments against him. This man continues to talk in a way that is completely, completely antithetical and unhinged from what the world knows about America and, of course, what Americans value in themselves.Â

Video:

While talking about Trump and democracy, Biden-Harris co-chair Mitch Landrieu adds, “Donald Trump is now a convicted criminal. Somebody who is declared to be a sexual abuser and “a rapist” by a court. Somebody who’s considered to be a bank fraud and has judgments against him.” pic.twitter.com/cwWDI88zxN â€” Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 9, 2024

The Biden campaign is drawing a contrast between President Biden and ex-president Trump, and part of that contrast is the character of the two candidates, and nothing speaks more strongly to the contrast in character than reminding voters that Trump is a convicted felon who is a separate civil case was deemed to a be a rapist by a judge.

The Biden campaign isn’t going to allow voters to forget that the man who is trying to destroy American democracy is also a convicted criminal who was found in civil court to have committed crimes against women.

America’s choice in this election is between Joe Biden and democracy or a convicted felon rapist who dreams of turning America into an autocracy.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA



If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.Â

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.

[wpedon id=”344887″ align=”center”]