Biden’s D-Day Trip Triggers A Trump Las Vegas Meltdown

Donald Trump fell apart in Las Vegas as he tried to lie his way out of confirmed reports that he called the troops suckers and losers.

Trump said:

He said, I stood over graves of soldiers. And I said, these people are suckers and losers think dead soldiers from World War One. I said this was a made up deal from a magazine that’s failing financial disaster by a guy that is a horrible radical left lunatic named Goldberg. They made up a story that I said this and they put it out and it’s been going around for three years and it’s, it’s just like Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, 51 intelligence agents that phony story. Remember the laptop is from Russia. They said, and they should be prosecuted for what they did. Ok? They should be pros, let’s see what, let’s see what happens. But they can you imagine. And now they took an ad, they know it’s phony, they know it’s false. And now they took an ad using it. These are sick people and I hope the military, I hope the military revolts at the voting booth and just says we’re not going to take it.

They can say anything. They’re a party of misinformation, disinformation, cheating on elections, open borders, high interest rates and high taxes. That’s all. And you can’t get elected like that. So they make up stories, disinformation, a story like that. Think of it from a practical standpoint. I’m standing there with generals and military people in a cemetery and I look at them, I say these people are suckers and losers. Now think of it unless you’re a psycho or a crazy person or a very stupid person who would say that anyway. But who would say it to military people with military? Because as President of the United States, I would say if I made that statement, if I have generals here, if I have a, I would imagine that most of them would end up in a major fistfight with the president. Ok? And you know what I would have said it was ok in that one instance is they made up a story, they just out of thin air.

Video:

Trump comes unglued as he claims that he never called the troops suckers and losers, “I look at them and I say these people are suckers and losers. Now, think of it. Unless you are a psycho or a crazy person or a very stupid person, who would say that anyway.” pic.twitter.com/Lgdgkg5ZSl â€” Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 9, 2024

Trump’s Former Chief Of Staff Confirmed Suckers And Losers Story

Trump is trying to rewrite history and the facts by claiming that the story was made up by Democrats. While the story was first reported by The Atlantic. It was later confirmed by former Trump White House Chief of Staff John Kelly who told CNN in a statement:

What can I add that has not already been said? A person that thinks those who defend their country in uniform, or are shot down or seriously wounded in combat, or spend years being tortured as POWs are all â€˜suckersâ€™ because â€˜there is nothing in it for them.â€™ A person that did not want to be seen in the presence of military amputees because â€˜it doesnâ€™t look good for me.â€™ A person who demonstrated open contempt for a Gold Star family â€“ for all Gold Star families â€“ on TV during the 2016 campaign, and rants that our most precious heroes who gave their lives in Americaâ€™s defense are â€˜losersâ€™ and wouldnâ€™t visit their graves in France.

What triggered this Trump meltdown was President Biden having a successful D-Day anniversary trip to France where the current president paid his respects to those Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice for democracy. Donald Trump is trying to rewrite history and walk back the things that he has said.

Trump knows that he can’t compete with Biden and the presidential stage, so he is trying to do damage control and blame Democrats for his own behavior.

It was most telling that Trump’s crowd seemed to tune out and drift off as he melted down.

Trump’s damage control doesn’t even work for his most devoted audience, as he continues to reveal a disinterest in the future and obsession with the past.

